Islamist suspect held over Borussia Dortmund bus blasts

A suspected Islamist extremist has been arrested over the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, according to German prosecutors.

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco match kicks off

The rescheduled match between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco is underway at Signal Iduna Park.

The Champions League quarter final game was postponed after Borussia Dortmund players were targeted in a bomb attack on the way to the game on Tuesday.

