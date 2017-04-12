Borussia Dortmund v Monaco match kicks off

Islamist suspect held over Borussia Dortmund bus blasts
A suspected Islamist extremist has been arrested over the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, according to German prosecutors.
The rescheduled match between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco is underway at Signal Iduna Park.
Anstoß! // Kick-off in Dortmund! #bvbasm 0-0 https://t.co/LHEr3Kgo6i
The Champions League quarter final game was postponed after Borussia Dortmund players were targeted in a bomb attack on the way to the game on Tuesday.
A still-unverified confession letter found at the scene of Tuesday's triple blast near the team bus suggested an Islamic extremist motive.
People used #bedforawayfans on Twitter to offer and ask for somewhere to stay after the game between Dortmund and Monaco was postponed.
The German football club said defender Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital but the rest of the players are safe.