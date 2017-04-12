Dortmund coach: We were not ready to play today

Thomas Tuchel said the team were not asked about when they could play and said the side was told by text of the decision.

Borussia Dortmund's coach has criticised UEFA for rescheduling the team's match against Monaco to take place 24 hours after players were targeted in a bomb attack.

"It felt lousy. And that sticks with us," he said at a news conference.

"Minutes after the attacks, the only question was whether the game could go through or not. We were treated as if a beer can was thrown at the bus. It gives you a feeling of impotence."

UEFA said it had made the decision after consulting both teams.

Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra suffered injuries to his wrist and arm when three explosions hit the team bus on Tuesday about 90 minutes before they were due to play Monaco at Westfalenstadion.

Today he posted a picture to thank fans and wish his team luck but Dortmund lost 3-2 to Monaco.