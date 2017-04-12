Advertisement

Islamist suspect held over Borussia Dortmund bus blasts

A suspected Islamist extremist has been arrested over the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, according to German prosecutors.

Let's do this! Borussia Dortmund arrives for match

Borussia Dortmund has tweeted footage of the team being welcomed to the Signal Iduna Park by rival Monaco fans ahead of tonight's rescheduled match.

"Ok, let's do this! Together," the club's official account posted as the players prepared to take on AS Monaco in the Champions League quarter final game.

Borussia Dortmund players were targeted in a bomb attack on the team's bus on Tuesday on their way to the game.

Another tweet read "We're back for Bartra" in honour of the team's Spanish defender Marc Bartra, who suffered injuries to his wrist and arm in the attack.

