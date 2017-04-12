Let's do this! Borussia Dortmund arrives for match

Islamist suspect held over Borussia Dortmund bus blasts
A suspected Islamist extremist has been arrested over the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, according to German prosecutors.
A suspected Islamist extremist has been arrested over the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, according to German prosecutors.
Borussia Dortmund has tweeted footage of the team being welcomed to the Signal Iduna Park by rival Monaco fans ahead of tonight's rescheduled match.
"Ok, let's do this! Together," the club's official account posted as the players prepared to take on AS Monaco in the Champions League quarter final game.
Nice reception for the #BVB players from the Monaco fans. #BVBASM https://t.co/OsMo8l4t2L
Borussia Dortmund players were targeted in a bomb attack on the team's bus on Tuesday on their way to the game.
Ok, let's do this! Together. #bvbasm https://t.co/yAugnvMUTz
Another tweet read "We're back for Bartra" in honour of the team's Spanish defender Marc Bartra, who suffered injuries to his wrist and arm in the attack.
A still-unverified confession letter found at the scene of Tuesday's triple blast near the team bus suggested an Islamic extremist motive.
People used #bedforawayfans on Twitter to offer and ask for somewhere to stay after the game between Dortmund and Monaco was postponed.
The German football club said defender Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital but the rest of the players are safe.