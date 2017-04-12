Marc Bartra sends message of thanks to fans

Islamist suspect held over Borussia Dortmund bus blasts
A suspected Islamist extremist has been arrested over the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus, according to German prosecutors.
Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra has thanked fans for their support in an upbeat Instagram post that also wished his team well for tonight's rescheduled match against Monaco.
The 26-year-old suffered injuries to his wrist and arm when the team's bus was targeted in a bomb attack on Tuesday about 90 minutes before the teams were due to play at the nearby Westfalenstadion.
His Instagram post showed his giving a thumbs up to the camera as he recovers from an operation on his wrist.
He wrote in Spanish and English: "Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages! All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight's match! #HejaBVB"
A still-unverified confession letter found at the scene of Tuesday's triple blast near the team bus suggested an Islamic extremist motive.
People used #bedforawayfans on Twitter to offer and ask for somewhere to stay after the game between Dortmund and Monaco was postponed.
The German football club said defender Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital but the rest of the players are safe.