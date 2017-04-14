'Arrested trio suspected of plotting German police attack'

Two men and a woman have reportedly been arrested in Germany on suspicion of being part of a plot to attack police with explosives.

The suspects, a 27-year-old Afghan, a 27-year-old Turk and a 25-year-old German, were held in the northern town of Celle, German magazine Focus reported, citing the local chief public prosecutor.

The report said the trio were arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of supporting a suspected Islamist militant and helping to prepare a "serious act of violent subversion against the state".

The suspected Salafist militant they are suspected of supporting remains in custody after being arrested in February.