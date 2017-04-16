Fights break out between pro and anti-Trump rallies

At least 20 people have been arrested and numerous others injured after fights broke out between pro and anti-Trump rallies in the Californian city of Berkeley.

Aerial footage showed members of the rival groups taking part in mass brawls and letting off smoke bombs and firecrackers in the city centre.

Police said that at least 20 were detained and weapons confiscated including knives, flagpoles, helmets.

It came amid rallies across the US calling on Donald Trump to release his tax returns.