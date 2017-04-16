North Korea test fires unidentified missile which fails

North Korea has attempted to launch an unidentified missile, but the test failed, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff have said.

Its goal is to create a long-range nuclear missile that can hit the United States.

The US Pacific Command said they detected a missile launch and that it "blew up almost immediately".

Earlier the country had said it was "ready for nuclear war".

Sunday's launch comes a day after the country celebrated the 105th birthday of late North Korea founder Kim Il Sung.