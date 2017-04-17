Melania 'nudges' Trump to raise hand for anthem

The first lady Melania Trump appeared to give a subtle nudge to the US President to remind him to put his hand on his heart during the US national anthem.

Donald Trump was hosting the annual White House Easter egg roll on Monday where the apparent mishap occurred.

It is tradition for the first lady to organise the event which has been running since 1878.

First lady Melania and their son, Barron, 11 and the Easter Bunny joined him on a balcony overlooking the expansive lawn where 21,000 people had gathered.

Trump greeted the crowd by saying the nation will be "stronger and bigger and better" than ever before under his leadership.