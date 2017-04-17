Suspect questioned in connection with Russia bombing

A new suspect is being questioned in connection with the bombing of a metro train in St Petersburg which left 14 people dead, a source close to the investigation has said.

The suspect is the ninth person to have been detained on suspicion of having colluded with the bomber, Kyrgyzstan-born Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, since the attack on April 3.

Dzhalilov, 22, was killed in the explosion.

The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations.

Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they also found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station.