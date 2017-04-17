Ten killed after bus veers off bridge into river in China
Ten people have died and four are missing after a bus veered off a highway and fell into a river in southern China.
Another five people needed hospital treatment after the 19-seat bus crashed off the road in Kaiyang county on Monday morning, reports the Xinhua News Agency.
It is not clear how many were on board at the time of the accident or what the cause was.
Local authorities have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances of the crash.