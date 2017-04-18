Advertisement

Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Here are the latest developments:

  • Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
  • Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
  • The pound rose against the dollar following the news
Alan Johnson to stand down at General Election

Former cabinet minister Alan Johnson Credit: PA

Former cabinet minister Alan Johnson will stand down at the General Election, saying it will give him the "opportunity do other things with my life".

The Labour veteran ex-home secretary said his decision not to fight the June 8 contest was "best for the party".

Mr Johnson led Labour's fight to remain in the European Union but clashed with Jeremy Corbyn, claiming that the leader's office had been "working against" the party's efforts.

In a letter to his Hull West and Hessle constituency party, Mr Johnson said next month would mark 20 years since he entered Parliament.

Every day has been a privilege and a pleasure but it can't go on for ever and the electoral cycle means that each incumbent has to think again about what's best for them, the constituency and the Party.

As far as the constituency and the Party are concerned, no MP wants to put them through the anguish of a mid-term by-election, so for me the personal decision is whether to retire now or in 2022 when I'll be into my 70s.

I've decided that going now will give me the opportunity to do other things with my life and is therefore in the best interests of me and my family. I also think it's best for the party.

– Alan Johnson
