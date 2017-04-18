Blair: Vote for MPs with 'open mind' on Brexit

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has called on Britons to use the opportunity of a snap election to vote for MPs who have an "open mind" when it comes to Brexit.

Warning that current Prime Minister Theresa May could be using the vote to attempt to win herself a "mandate for Brexit Means Brexit aka Brexit At Any Cost", he urged voters consider whether their chosen candidates would be "prepared to hold the Government properly to account in the interests of the country".

Writing on his website, he said: "The political situation the country faces is unprecedented and dangerous. We risk a Parliament which is lop-sided in its make-up; which has a big Tory majority."

Stating that during Brexit talks it would be more important than ever to have elected MPs who were asking the right questions to ensure a good deal for Britain, Mr Blair added: "This requires the electorate in every constituency to know where the candidates stand; and the mobilisation of the thousands in each constituency to make it clear that for them this issue counts when it comes to their vote.

"To be clear: I am not urging tactical voting or some anti-Tory alliance; I am urging that, as part of this election campaign, we create the capacity for the people to know exactly what the choices are; and elect as many MPs as possible with an open mind on this issue who are prepared to vote according to the quality of the deal and the interests of the British people."