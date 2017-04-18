Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Here are the latest developments:

  • Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
  • Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
  • The pound rose against the dollar following the news
View all 35 updates ›

Brexit and social care concerns 'could influence vote'

emelecwest Play video

An impending Brexit and issues surrounding concerns over social care, health care and education could all be influencing factors when it comes to an early election vote.

According to Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith the PM has called for a snap election as she wants a "strong mandate" to be able to go ahead and make Brexit decisions with the public's backing.

But Labour MP Diane Abbott argued the vote should be "about protecting jobs and living standards" and Lib Dem MP Norman Lamb said "there has to be a focus on the future of our public services" as Britain goes to the polls.

  1. Read more
  2. 35 updates
Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

More on this story