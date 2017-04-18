Cameron endorses May's 'brave' and 'right' election call

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Former prime minister David Cameron has endorsed Theresa May's decision to call a snap election on June 8 as "brave" and "right".
Brave - and right - decision by PM @theresa_may. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates. @conservatives
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
The Prime Minister has announced a snap election for June 8. Here is her statement from outside Downing Street in full.
The prime minister's surprise announcement comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".