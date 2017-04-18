Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Cameron endorses May's 'brave' and 'right' election call

The election will be Theresa May's first national poll since she succeeded David Cameron in July 2016. Credit: PA

Former prime minister David Cameron has endorsed Theresa May's decision to call a snap election on June 8 as "brave" and "right".

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

