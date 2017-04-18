Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Chancellor says early election is in 'national interest'

Theresa May's early election call comes after she frequently denied plans for a snap vote. Credit: PA

Chancellor Philip Hammond has backed Prime Minister Theresa May's call for an early election, arguing it is in the "national interest" ahead of Brexit negotiations.

