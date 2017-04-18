Advertisement

  National

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Corbyn wants 'welfare of people to come first'

Jeremy Corbyn has already indicated that social care will be a key part of Labour's election manifesto Credit: Pool

Jeremy Corbyn has said that he wants the "welfare of people to come first" as he indicated that social care would be a key part of Labour's manifesto in the next election.

Corbyn's comments came just hours after Prime Minister Theresa May announced she wants to hold a snap General Election on 8 June this year.

Speaking in Birmingham Corbyn said: "Elections are about a choice, a choice of the type of country you want to live in and a choice about the kind of society we want to leave for our children that follow on."

He added: "Those that founded the NHS, and all the principles behind the NHS, had a vision of a world where we did care for each other, we did care for everybody, we didn't pass by on the other side so I want to use the period up until June 8 to set out a positive vision of the kind of society that we can live in.

"A post Brexit vision of Britain where this country works for them for everybody and for the equality of everybody in work."

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

