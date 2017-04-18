Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Diane Abbott: 'Labour is not panicking'

Diane Abbott said Labour had 'long planned' for a snap election. Credit: ITV News

Labour is not a party "in panic" at the prospect of a snap General Election, according to Diane Abbott.

The shadow home secretary said Labour had "long planned" for an election to be called by Theresa May.

But the Prime Minister will not fare as well as she hopes, Ms Abbott, speaking to ITV News, predicted.

"This is a massive u-turn by Theresa May," she said.

"She promised she wasn't going to do this, she promised she would go to 2020 - but she's chosen to cut and run.

"This is a cut-and-run election and I think the electorate will want her to pay a price for this."

