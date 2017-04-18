Duncan Smith backs PM's move for Brexit talks mandate

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Former Conservative cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith has told ITV News that Theresa May is right to pursue a mandate early in Brexit talks by calling for a snap general election.
"The choice for voters is 'do you want a strong leader of a strong party to take you through these difficult (Brexit) negotiations?'," the backbench Tory MP said.
Mr Duncan Smith praised Mrs May as "one of the strongest leaders" since Margaret Thatcher and said her election U-turn was justified to strengthen her hand in the negotiations to leave the EU.
"What she's saying to the British people is 'we've got a lot to do and we need that mandate to do it now at the start of that process rather than waiting for a problem to arise and having to come back to say look we've hit a problem'," he said.
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
