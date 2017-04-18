Election analysts divided over predictions

Election analysts are divided over how the election will divide voters.

Colin Rallings, from Plymouth University and our ITV News Election Analyst, said the only way the Conservatives can increase their majority is by winning seats from Labour.

He said: "It's the Conservative / Labour battle that is key to the outcome of the election."

Professor Jane Green, of the University of Manchester, said: "This election has the potential to be a game-changer in terms of the dividing line of British politics.... we know that left right voting is becoming less common."

She said the electorate has "become more volatile" and "you have the potential for a big shock election".