Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Here are the latest developments:

  • Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
  • Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
  • The pound rose against the dollar following the news
Election analysts divided over predictions

Election analysts are divided over how the election will divide voters.

Colin Rallings, from Plymouth University and our ITV News Election Analyst, said the only way the Conservatives can increase their majority is by winning seats from Labour.

He said: "It's the Conservative / Labour battle that is key to the outcome of the election."

Professor Jane Green, of the University of Manchester, said: "This election has the potential to be a game-changer in terms of the dividing line of British politics.... we know that left right voting is becoming less common."

She said the electorate has "become more volatile" and "you have the potential for a big shock election".

