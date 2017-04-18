Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Watch all the latest reaction to Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise call for an early General Election
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
The Prime Minister has announced a snap election for June 8. Here is her statement from outside Downing Street in full.
The prime minister's surprise announcement comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".