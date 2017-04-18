Advertisement

Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Here are the latest developments:

  • Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
  • Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
  • The pound rose against the dollar following the news
How EU leaders are reacting to call for general election

mates_live Play video

The Prime Minister called for an early general election on Tuesday just weeks after starting the formal process of Britain leaving the EU, causing exasperation amongst some EU leaders.

ITV News' Europe Editor James Mates says the impact of the announcement will result in split reactions, welcomed by business owners but criticised as wasting Brexit negotiating time by others.

