Jeremy Corbyn 'welcomes' General Election decision

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Jeremy Corbyn has said he "welcomes" Theresa May's decision to call a snap General Election on June 8.
The Labour leader said: "I welcome the Prime Minister's decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first."
In his statement, he added: "Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS."
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
