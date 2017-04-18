Johnson: Era of 'passivity and inaction' in Syria is over

Boris Johnson has hailed the US airstrike on Syria as the end of an era of "passivity and inaction" in the face of Bashar Assad's "barbarism".

The foreign secretary said that the US had acted with “strength and resolve” following the Syrian's Government's alleged poison gas attack on its own citizens.

"The government believes that the US action was a necessary, appropriate and justified response to an awful crime," he told told MPs in a statement today.

Mr Johnson also again urged Russia, a key player in the Syrian war, to end their "blind support" of the Assad regime and add their weight to efforts to bring a peaceful resolution to the conflict.