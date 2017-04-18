Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Kinnock accuses PM of pursuing 'elective dictatorship'

Aberavon MP Stephen Kinnock said the PM's call for unity in Westminster was 'chilling'. Credit: ITV News

Theresa May is looking to create an "elective dictatorship" in Westminster by pursuing an early election, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock has told ITV News.

The PM said she wants to go to the polls because of disunity in Parliament as she announced her plans for a June 8 election.

Mr Kinnock said her call for "unity in Westminster" was a "chilling phrase".

"She wants to steamroller through her vision of the United Kingdom, which we know (from) the 'Brextremists' around her is about turning the UK into a European version of the Cayman Islands," he said.

"There needs to be a strong Labour opposition in Parliament to make sure that doesn't happen."

