Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Labour MP will not stand again in General Election

Tom Blenkinsop is MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Credit: PA

Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop has announced he will not be standing for re-election in the upcoming General Election on June 8.

The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP made his stand shortly after Theresa May revealed the snap election.

