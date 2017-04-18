Labour MP will not stand again in General Election

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop has announced he will not be standing for re-election in the upcoming General Election on June 8.
The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP made his stand shortly after Theresa May revealed the snap election.
I will not be standing for re-election https://t.co/i9RlO4OTUX
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
The Prime Minister has announced a snap election for June 8. Here is her statement from outside Downing Street in full.
The prime minister's surprise announcement comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".