  National

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Lib Dems appeal for votes to deny 'disastrous hard Brexit'

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has appealed for vote for his party to deny a Conservative majority. Credit: PA

The snap general election called by Theresa May is Britain's chance to avoid a "disastrous hard Brexit", the Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader Tim Farron told voters "this is your chance to change the direction of your country" after the Prime Minister called an early vote on June 8.

