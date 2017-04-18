Lib Dems appeal for votes to deny 'disastrous hard Brexit'

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
The snap general election called by Theresa May is Britain's chance to avoid a "disastrous hard Brexit", the Liberal Democrats have said.
Party leader Tim Farron told voters "this is your chance to change the direction of your country" after the Prime Minister called an early vote on June 8.
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
The Prime Minister has announced a snap election for June 8. Here is her statement from outside Downing Street in full.
The prime minister's surprise announcement comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".