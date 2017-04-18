Advertisement

  1. National

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

View all 27 updates ›

May 'will refuse to take part in TV debates'

Theresa May

Theresa May will refuse to take part in televised leaders' debates in the run-up to the June 8 general election, Number 10 sources have indicated.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threw down the gauntlet to the Prime Minister with a direct challenge on Twitter saying: "If this General Election is about leadership, as Theresa May said this morning, she should not be dodging head-to-head TV debates."

But a Downing Street source indicated that the Prime Minister would flatly reject any proposal for a TV showdown, telling the Press Association: "Our answer is No."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron accused Mrs May of "bottling" the debates and urged broadcasters to "empty chair" her if she refused to take part.

  1. Read more
  2. 27 updates
Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

More on this story