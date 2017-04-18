Advertisement

Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Here are the latest developments:

  • Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
  • Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
  • The pound rose against the dollar following the news
Peston: Tory defeat would be 'electoral upset of all time'

PestonLive Play video

It would be the "electoral upset of all time" if Theresa May did not win a proposed General Election, according to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston.

He told ITV News at Ten that the question would be how big the Conservative majority will be, adding that many Labour MPs do not have confidence in leader Jeremy Corbyn.

But Peston added that Brexit would trump every other issue during the campaign and people would vote for whoever they think will deliver the best Brexit, something that could affect Mrs May's chances.

