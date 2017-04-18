Advertisement

Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Here are the latest developments:

  • Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
  • Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
  • The pound rose against the dollar following the news
Plaid Cymru will stand for every Welsh seat in election

Leanne Wood said her party would 'stand up to the Tories' in Westminster. Credit: PA

Plaid Cymru will put up candidates for every Welsh seat in the planned General Election on June 8, party leader Leanne Wood has said.

Ms Wood said the party had taken the decision to ensure voters would have an alternative to the "extreme economic recklessness" of the Conservatives and to ensure Wales was represented in Westminster.

Wales needs MPs who will stand up to the Tories and be the voice of reason in Parliament, defending our country's vita economic links with Europe and the rest of the world.

Plaid Cymru is united and we're up for the opportunity to advocate for Wales' best interests. The more Plaid Cymru MPs, the stronger Wales' voice will be.

– Leanne Wood
