Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

PM called Queen on Monday about early election plan

Theresa May's election move comes just over nine months after the Queen formally invited her to become prime minister. Credit: PA

Theresa May rang the Queen on Monday to formally confirm her plans to seek an early election on June 8.

The prime minister's spokesperson revealed the call was made as he confirmed the PM's bid for an early vote had received the full backing of the Cabinet.

He also said the timetable for Brexit negotiations would be unaffected by the June 8 vote.

