PM called Queen on Monday about early election plan

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".