Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

PM's top spin doctor resigns after early election call

Theresa May is thought to have given a close ear to her former advisers. Credit: PA

Theresa May's director of communications has surprisingly announced she will resign her position amid the PM's call for an early election.

Katie Perrior, who was appointed to the role as Mrs May took power last July, leaves a team that includes May's influential former special advisers Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy.

Ms Perrior was a surprise appointment as the former iNHouse Communications boss had no background in journalism.

