Advertisement

  1. National

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

View all 21 updates ›

Pound swings back into positive territory after snap election announcement

Sterling fell sharply before recovering to a 0.4% hike Credit: PA

The pound swung back into positive territory after Prime Minister Theresa May's snap election announcement.

It sent the pound up more than 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.261, recovering from a 0.3% drop just an hour earlier.

Versus the euro, the pound jumped more than 0.3%, rising from a 0.4% loss.

Sterling's strength sent the FTSE 100 lower, dropping 1.4% or around 105 points to 7,221 points.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said: "For investors it adds another layer of complexity to an already uncertain picture for UK and European assets."

  1. Read more
  2. 21 updates
Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

More on this story