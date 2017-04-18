Sturgeon: 'General Election to help hard Brexit'

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8
The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the calling of a snap General Election is a chance for the Conservatives to "force through a hard Brexit".
Ms Sturgeon tweeted that the move would see the Tories "move the UK to the right" - adding "let's stand up for Scotland".
The Prime Minister has made an abrupt turn-around, but will her gamble pay off at the ballot box?
The Prime Minister has announced a snap election for June 8. Here is her statement from outside Downing Street in full.
