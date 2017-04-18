Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister said she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Sturgeon: 'General Election to help hard Brexit'

Nicola Sturgeon said the Conservatives want a 'hard Brexit'. Credit: PA

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the calling of a snap General Election is a chance for the Conservatives to "force through a hard Brexit".

Ms Sturgeon tweeted that the move would see the Tories "move the UK to the right" - adding "let's stand up for Scotland".

