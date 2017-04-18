Theresa May's snap election could be a 'gamble'

Live updates: PM calls for General Election on June 8
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.
It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".
Here are the latest developments:
- Mrs May said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
- The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons on Wednesday
- Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision during her recent walking holiday in Wales
- Opposition party leaders, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, have welcomed the announcement
- Nicola Sturgeon said Mrs May has made a "huge political miscalculation"
- The pound rose against the dollar following the news