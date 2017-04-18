Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Tim Farron: General Election is 'great opportunity'

Tim Farron said an election would be a 'great opportunity'. Credit: ITV News

A snap General Election would provide a "great opportunity" for Britain to "change the direction" of the country.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said a potential election represents a chance for the UK to alter which path it takes during Brexit negotiations.

Speaking to ITV News, he said: "It's a great opportunity for the British people to choose to change the direction of our country.

"To oppose a hard Brexit, to keep us in the single market and to make sure that we actually have a strong and decent opposition - which only the Liberal Democrats now offer."

He added that Labour under Jeremy Corbyn had "effectively decided" not to be an alternative government.

