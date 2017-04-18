Advertisement

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

The prime minister has announced she wants to hold a General Election on June 8.

Theresa May said she had "only recently and reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations.

However, Mrs May must first get the permission of two-thirds of MPs in the House of Commons, which she will try and do on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after Downing Street said an early election was "not going to happen".

Ukip 'welcome' PM's 'cynical' General Election call

Paul Nuttall branded Theresa May's election call 'cynical'. Credit: PA

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall has "welcomed" Theresa May's decision to call a snap General Election - but branded it "cynical".

He said: "We welcome the opportunity to take Ukip's positive message to the country.

"However, we believe that the Prime Minister's decision to call this election is a cynical decision driven more by the weakness of Corbyn's Labour Party rather than the good of the country."

Theresa May calls for General Election on June 8

