Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set to miss rest of season with broken foot

Manuel Neuer suffered a broken foot in Bayern Munich's Champions League defeat at Real Madrid and looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The goalkeeper received a fracture to his left foot in extra-time of the 4-2 loss at the Bernabeu, which condemned the visitors to a 6-3 aggregate defeat in the quarter-final.

Neuer, who last month underwent what was described by the club as a minor operation on his left foot, picked up this latest injury during the build-up to Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal, which put Madrid 3-2 up on the night.

Initial tests have revealed the damage, with Bayern saying in a statement he would "undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment".

Chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said at the team's post-match banquet in Madrid: "Manuel Neuer has injured himself badly, he will be out for eight weeks."

That diagnosis would rule him out of the remaining five matches of the Bundesliga season - not a huge blow given his club boast an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

More significantly, he could miss the DFB-Pokal semi-final against Borussia Dortmund later this month and a possible final against either Borussia Monchengladbach or Eintracht Frankfurt on May 27.