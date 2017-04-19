Corbyn ridicules 'Lib Dem prisoner' May in election debate

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ridiculed Theresa May's claim that she is calling for an early election because of disunity over Brexit in Westminster.

Mr Corbyn said the prime minister was claiming to be a "prisoner of the Lib Dems" as she heads into negotiations but played down the threat, saying: "There are nine of them and they managed to vote three different ways on Article 50."

Mr Corbyn said the EU referendum had given the government "a mandate" and the successful Article 50 vote in Parliament meant "there is no obstacle to the government negotiating Brexit".

He claimed Mrs May was instead pursuing an early vote to get a personal mandate in her ambitions to "turn (the UK) into a low-wage tax haven".

Mr Corbyn said again that he welcomed the opportunity of a General Election, saying it "gives the British people the chance to change direction".