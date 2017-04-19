Advertisement

Live updates: MPs to vote on snap General Election

Theresa May is facing MPs in her first Prime Minister's Questions since her snap General Election call.

This afternoon MPs are set to vote on whether to allow the election on June 8. She needs the support of 434 MPs to proceed.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons this afternoon
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
  • The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
  • There has been a surge in voting applications since Mrs May's announcement
Corbyn ridicules 'Lib Dem prisoner' May in election debate

Jeremy Corbyn made the claim as he responded to the PM's motion for a June 8 vote.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ridiculed Theresa May's claim that she is calling for an early election because of disunity over Brexit in Westminster.

Mr Corbyn said the prime minister was claiming to be a "prisoner of the Lib Dems" as she heads into negotiations but played down the threat, saying: "There are nine of them and they managed to vote three different ways on Article 50."

Mr Corbyn said the EU referendum had given the government "a mandate" and the successful Article 50 vote in Parliament meant "there is no obstacle to the government negotiating Brexit".

He claimed Mrs May was instead pursuing an early vote to get a personal mandate in her ambitions to "turn (the UK) into a low-wage tax haven".

Mr Corbyn said again that he welcomed the opportunity of a General Election, saying it "gives the British people the chance to change direction".

