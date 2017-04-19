Advertisement

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

MPs have voted by 522 to 13 backing the prime minister's call for a snap poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates
Corbyn: 'This election is about the future of all of us'

Jeremy Corbyn has set out his priorities for Labour in a campaign speech after MPs voted in favour to hold a General Election.

Speaking in Croydon, the Labour leader said the "election is about the future of all of us".

He said he wants a "responsible" Brexit, a Labour government "that builds social housing" and that "makes sure £10 an hour is the living wage".

He also put a focus on funding for the NHS and schools and said he wants to ensure carers are properly supported.

