'MPs under investigation should be banned from standing'

Live updates: MPs to vote on snap General Election
Theresa May is facing MPs in her first Prime Minister's Questions since her snap General Election call.
This afternoon MPs are set to vote on whether to allow the election on June 8. She needs the support of 434 MPs to proceed.
Here are the latest updates:
- Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
- She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
- The prime minister needs the backing of two-thirds of MPs to hold the election, with a vote due in the Commons this afternoon
- Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
- Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
- She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
- The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
- There has been a surge in voting applications since Mrs May's announcement