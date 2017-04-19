'MPs under investigation should be banned from standing'

Dennis Skinner has called on Theresa May to bar Conservative candidates involved in the election expenses investigation from standing at the General Election.

The veteran Labour MP, who first joined Parliament in 1970, asked: "Will the Prime Minster give a guarantee that no Tory MP - who is under investigation by the police and the legal authorities over election expenses in the last General Election - be a candidate in this election?"

Mr Skinner, 85, added: "If [Theresa May] won't accept that, this is the most squalid election campaign that has happened in my lifetime."

In reply, the Prime Minister said: "I stand by all the Conservative MPs who are in this House and who will be out there, standing again, campaigning for a Conservative government that will give a brighter and better future for this country."