Farron refuses to rule out another Con-Lib coalition

Mr Farron faced repeated heckles from the SNP benches in front of him after MPs demanded he confirm whether or not his party would be open to propping up the Tories in power, as his predecessor Nick Clegg did in 2010.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has refused to rule out forming another coalition with the Conservatives if the next election result proves indecisive.

He urged the Scottish members to "be patient" as they persisted with the demand for him to say "yes or no" as he addressed the Commons on the prime minister's motion for an early election.

The next speaker, Conservative MP Peter Bone, provoked laughter as he chipped in on the debate-within-a-debate, telling Mr Farron: "I can tell you from these benches that there is no chance that we would want you sir in our coalition."

Mr Farron had earlier given his consent to Theresa May's call for a snap vote but warned the prime minister of complacency, saying: "She expects a coronation and not a contest."