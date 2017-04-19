Advertisement

Live updates: MPs back June 8 General Election

MPs have cleared the way for a General Election on Thursday, June 8, after voting 522 to 13 in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion for an early poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • MPs have now overwhelmingly backed her call for an election
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
  • The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
Farron refuses to rule out another Con-Lib coalition

Tim Farron faced questions over his willingness to form another coalition.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has refused to rule out forming another coalition with the Conservatives if the next election result proves indecisive.

Mr Farron faced repeated heckles from the SNP benches in front of him after MPs demanded he confirm whether or not his party would be open to propping up the Tories in power, as his predecessor Nick Clegg did in 2010.

Tim Farron was heckled repeatedly from the SNP benches in front of him.

He urged the Scottish members to "be patient" as they persisted with the demand for him to say "yes or no" as he addressed the Commons on the prime minister's motion for an early election.

The next speaker, Conservative MP Peter Bone, provoked laughter as he chipped in on the debate-within-a-debate, telling Mr Farron: "I can tell you from these benches that there is no chance that we would want you sir in our coalition."

Mr Farron had earlier given his consent to Theresa May's call for a snap vote but warned the prime minister of complacency, saying: "She expects a coronation and not a contest."

