Live updates: MPs back June 8 General Election
MPs have cleared the way for a General Election on Thursday, June 8, after voting 522 to 13 in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion for an early poll.
Here are the latest updates:
- Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
- She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
- MPs have now overwhelmingly backed her call for an election
- Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
- Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
- She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
- The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters