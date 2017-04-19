Advertisement

  1. National

Live updates: MPs back June 8 General Election

MPs have cleared the way for a General Election on Thursday, June 8, after voting 522 to 13 in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion for an early poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • MPs have now overwhelmingly backed her call for an election
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
  • The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
View all 14 updates ›

More on this story