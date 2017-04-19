Advertisement

Live updates: MPs back June 8 General Election

MPs have cleared the way for a General Election on Thursday, June 8, after voting 522 to 13 in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion for an early poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • MPs have now overwhelmingly backed her call for an election
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
  • The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
Jeremy Corbyn: PM refuses to defend record in TV debates

Credit: Pool

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has questioned Theresa May's refusal to take part in televised election debates ahead of the General Election.

Speaking during a heated PMQs in the Commons, Mr Corbyn said his party "welcome" the election, but said "this is a Prime Minster who promised there wouldn't be one."

He added: "[The Prime Minster] says it's about leadership yet is refusing to defend her record in television debates.

"If she's so proud of her record, why won't she debate it?"

In reply, Theresa May said: "I have been answering his questions and debating these matters every Wednesday since Parliament has been sitting since I became Prime Minister."

