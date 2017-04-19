Jeremy Corbyn: PM refuses to defend record in TV debates

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has questioned Theresa May's refusal to take part in televised election debates ahead of the General Election.

Speaking during a heated PMQs in the Commons, Mr Corbyn said his party "welcome" the election, but said "this is a Prime Minster who promised there wouldn't be one."

He added: "[The Prime Minster] says it's about leadership yet is refusing to defend her record in television debates.

"If she's so proud of her record, why won't she debate it?"

In reply, Theresa May said: "I have been answering his questions and debating these matters every Wednesday since Parliament has been sitting since I became Prime Minister."