Live updates: MPs back June 8 General Election

MPs have cleared the way for a General Election on Thursday, June 8, after voting 522 to 13 in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion for an early poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • MPs have now overwhelmingly backed her call for an election
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
  • The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
Ken Clarke will stand for election again

Kenneth Clarke will stand again in the 2017 General Election. Credit: PA

The longest-serving British MP and Conservative Remain supporter Ken Clarke is to stand again for his Rushcliffe constituency at the June 8 General Election, his office has said.

Mr Clarke holds the honourary role of 'Father of the House of Commons', bestowed on the senior MP with the longest period of unbroken service. He has been an MP since the 1970 general election.

