Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

MPs have voted by 522 to 13 backing the prime minister's call for a snap poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates
May and Corbyn hit campaign trail as MPs back election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn headed straight onto the campaign trail to key target seats after MPs overwhelming backed June's General Election.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two leaders went head to head in the House of Commons, setting out the main battle lines for the weeks ahead.

The prime minister said it was about who could lead the country to a successful Brexit deal, while Mr Corbyn accused the Government of continually breaking promises.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston reports on the start of campaigning:

