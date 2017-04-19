Advertisement

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

MPs have voted by 522 to 13 backing the prime minister's call for a snap poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates
May and Corbyn start to draw up election battle lines

Play video

Theresa May began making overtures to voters with the argument she is a safe pair of hands while Labour looks set to launch a traditional leftist campaign.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston argued that the Conservatives have a more "straightforward" pitch in the upcoming General Election as the only party who can be trusted to take the UK out of the EU on terms they like.

Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn looks set to return to Old Labour territory with the argument that Mrs May's party does not stand for the interests of the working majority.

