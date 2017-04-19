Advertisement

Live updates: May and Corbyn hit campaign trail after MPs back General Election

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have addressed party supporters in their first speeches since MPs backed holding a General Election on June 8.

MPs have voted by 522 to 13 backing the prime minister's call for a snap poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • MPs backed the poll on Wednesday by 522 votes to 13
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Within hours, Mrs May and Mr Corbyn had addressed supporters, setting out their visions for the country
  • The PM has ruled out taking part in any TV election debates
May puts forward case for 'strong and stable' Britain

Theresa May speaking in Bolton Credit: ITV News

Theresa May put forward her case for "strong and stable leadership" in her first election campaign speech since MPs voted in favour of a General Election.

She appealed to voters to "give me the mandate I need to lead Britain, give me the mandate to speak for Britain, give me the mandate to fight for Britain and give me the mandate to deliver for Britain".

She said she's going to "fight a positive and optimistic campaign".

