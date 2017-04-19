Advertisement

Live updates: MPs back June 8 General Election

MPs have cleared the way for a General Election on Thursday, June 8, after voting 522 to 13 in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's motion for an early poll.

Here are the latest updates:

  • Prime Minister Theresa May called for a snap General Election in a surprise announcement on Tuesday
  • She said she had "reluctantly" come to the decision as Westminster was too divided going into Brexit negotiations
  • MPs have now overwhelmingly backed her call for an election
  • Ahead of the vote, George Osborne stepped down as an MP
  • Mrs May told ITV News she made the decision to call an election during her recent walking holiday in Wales
  • She rejected claims her timing was a bid to "crush the saboteurs"
  • The PM added she had ruled out taking part in any TV election debates as she preferred to get "out and about" and meet voters
PM quizzed by MPs as she delivers early election motion

Theresa May said the early vote will strengthen Britain's hand in Brexit talks.

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing questions in the House of Commons as she delivers a motion to seek an early General Election.

Mrs May outlined her reasons for her snap election U-turn in the Commons debate, as she said she was confident it would support her plan to win a successful deal in EU talks.

"Now is the time for a General Election as it would strengthen our hand in EU negotiations," the prime minister said.

Mrs May said it was "right and responsible" for MPs to vote in favour of the national poll on June 8.

She rejected calls from the Scottish National Party for a second independence referendum, saying a repeat poll during Brexit talks would "weaken negotiations".

