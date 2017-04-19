US ready to strike UK free trade deal 'as soon as possible'

The United States is ready to strike a free trade deal with Britain as soon as possible, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said.

Paul Ryan, a senior member of Donald Trump's Republican party, told a central London audience that US lawmakers are committed to working with the president towards a bilateral agreement with the UK.

Mr Ryan said: "Now that Article 50 has been invoked, the UK and the EU will determine the best path forward over the course of these negotiations.

"We are committed to working with President Trump and your Government to achieve a bilateral trade agreement between the United States and Britain.

"This is one of the bipartisan messages I bring with me, I bring Democrats and Republicans here to this room to this country today, to say that the United States stands ready to forge a new trade agreement with Great Britain as soon as possible so that we may further tap into the great potential between our two people."