Advertisement

  1. National

Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting at a tourist hot spot in the centre of Paris, according to reports.

An attacker has also been shot dead on the Champs-Elysees, according to police.

Here is what we know:

  • The shooting happened in the area around the French capital's Champs-Élysées
  • Police said more than one attacker could have been involved
  • Eyewitnesses said an attacker opened fire with a Kalashnikov gun
  • French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the shooting was terror-related and the counter-terrorism unit in Paris has launched an investigation
  • So-called Islamic State said it was behind the shooting
View all 24 updates ›

Attacker used 'war weapon' to fire on officers

The gunman used a 'war weapon', a spokesman said Credit: AP

A gunman who opened fire on police officers in Paris used a "war weapon" to carry out his attack, a French government spokesman said.

The attacker was killed after police returned fire on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées on Thursday evening.

It follows reports from eyewitnesses who claimed the attacker used a Kalashnikov-style gun.

An automatic weapon was used against police, a weapon of war. adding that the "terrorist threat" in the country remained high.

The shooting started shortly after 9pm, when a car stopped alongside a stationary police car.

A man immediately got out and opened fire on the police car, fatally

wounding a police officer. He also wounded a second one, it would seem very seriously.

– Pierre-Henry Brandet, government spokesman
  1. Read more
  2. 24 updates
Terror investigation after police officer shot dead in Paris

More top news